1,016 Died Yesterday on Single-Day Record of COVID Infections, and Donald Trump Jr. Says Deaths are ‘Almost Nothing … We’ve Got Control of This Thing’ — WATCH

On Thursday, the U.S. set the single day record for new coronavirus infections and 1,016 people lost their lives.

But over on the reality distortion field of FOX News, Donald Trump Jr. told Laura Ingraham that deaths are “almost nothing.”

Said Donald Jr.: “We’ve got control of this thing. … If you look at my Instagram, it’s gone to almost nothing.”

Jr. claims Coronavirus death numbers are down to “almost nothing” pic.twitter.com/NGMDLYkdsD — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020

CNN reports: “There have been 87,164 Covid-19 cases reported in the United States as of Thursday night, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, by far the most new cases in a single day since the pandemic began.The previous high was just six days ago, when there were 83,731 new cases reported.The staggering total comes as the number of coronavirus cases in the United States nears 9 million in the first nine months of the health crisis.”