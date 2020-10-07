Katie Hill, Lindsey Graham, Kwon Do Woon, ONR, Nuclear ‘Football’, Larry Kudlow, ‘Grand Army’, Cheat Codes: HOT LINKS

SOUTH CAROLINA. Senate race between Lindsey Graham and Jaime Harrison is now a toss-up: “Even Democrats in and outside of the Palmetto State are surprised such a typically red state is truly in play. Many Republicans have privately voiced frustrations that Graham’s campaign didn’t take the challenge from Harrison — a charismatic 44-year-old African-American former state party chairman who tells a compelling story of growing up with a teen mother and being raised by his grandparents in impoverished Orangeburg — seriously enough from the get-go.”

CHILD SEPARATION. DOJ was driving force behind family separations at the border: “We need to take away children,” Mr. Sessions told the prosecutors, according to participants’ notes. One added in shorthand: “If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids.”

YELLOW GOWN. White House staffers sent memo instructing them to protect themselves around the president.

KATIE HILL. Elisabeth Moss to play LGBTQ former Rep. Katie Hill in film based on Hill’s book: “I wrote ‘She Will Rise’ to try to take back my story from those who have exploited and twisted it. I also wanted to shine a light on the stories of women whose resilience and bravery gave me strength when I needed it most, and hopefully to provide inspiration to others. Having this larger platform to tell this story, working with the talented team at Blumhouse and Michael, and the incredible Elisabeth Moss as the lead, is more than I ever could have imagined — I am so grateful for the opportunity and look forward to collaborating on this project.” Hill’s Twitter hijacked….

Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter. October 7, 2020

PEOPLE OF PRAISE. SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett was a handmaid in a religious cult…

LOST AGAIN. Federal appeals court rules that Manhattan DA can enforce subpoena for Trump’s tax returns: “Though the district attorney has agreed not to enforce his subpoena immediately while Trump asks the high court to hear his case again, the ruling marks another blow for the president, who has fought for more than a year to shield his financial records from investigators, and follows separate, jarring revelations about the enormity of his debt.”

SUPPRESSION. Republicans mobilize 50,000 “poll watchers.” “The mission, the officials said, is to capture photos and videos Republicans can use to support so-far unfounded claims that mail voting is riddled with chicanery, and to help their case if legal disputes erupt over the results of the Nov. 3 contest between Republican incumbent Trump and his Democratic opponent Joe Biden.”

TRAFFIC IS LIMITED. White House denies Larry Kudlow report that Trump worked in Oval Office with coronavirus. “Kudlow told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that Trump had worked in the Oval with unspecified ‘extra precautions’ to protect against the spread of the virus.”

While the President wanted to be in the Oval Office yesterday, he was not there—he stayed back in the residence working from there. Safety preparations have been underway in the event he moves to working out of the Oval in the coming days. — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 7, 2020

TOGETHER AT LAST. Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes?

HOOKER. Melania Trump was very unhappy that Stormy Daniels was shot by Annie Leibovitz for Vogue.

Hahaha! Although I wasn't paid for sex and therefore technically not a "hooker" I'll take being that over what you are any day. You sold your pussy AND your soul…and I'm legal. Keep talking about me. I like your new tits btw. Post (more) nudes? #bebest lol — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) October 6, 2020

KWON DO WOON. Korean trot singer comes out as gay: “I wanted to speak for the rights of sexual minorities and open the door for others in the entertainment industry to come out.”

ATOMIC SCIENTISTS. Nuclear “football” unsafe with COVID-stricken Trump: “To state the obvious, we should not entrust nuclear launch authority to someone who is not fully lucid. (Reagan transferred authority temporarily before planned surgery, as did President George W. Bush before a medical procedure that required his sedation.) A nuclear crisis can happen at any time, including at the worst possible time. If such a crisis takes place when a president’s thinking is compromised for any reason, the results could be catastrophic.” Football “carrier” has coronavirus….

This is accurate. There are always 5 POTUS milaides, one from each service. One task they perform: carry "the football." They also handle the phones for the president, do advance for trips, many other tasks. They're all active duty.

The VP has a separate set of military aides. https://t.co/JxhY7ok8uj — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 6, 2020

