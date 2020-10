Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has tested positive for coronavirus, she announced on Friday night.

Tweeted Conway: “Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic.”

