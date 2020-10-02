Rick Moranis, Biden Negative, Cyndi Lauper, Shawn Mendes, Dublin, Hope Hicks, Lauren Witzke, Jacob Wohl, Mike Lee, Hugh Jackman: HOT LINKS

RESULTS. Joe and Jill Biden test negative for the coronavirus: “Vice President Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden underwent PCR testing for COVID-19 today and COVID-19 was not detected. I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor said in a statement.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

HOPE HICKS. Trump aide experiencing “pronounced” symptoms: “Hicks is said to be frustrated with Trump for taking such a cavalier approach to the virus. She was one of the few West Wing staffers to wear a mask in meetings, which her colleagues chided her for. ‘She was made fun of because she wore a mask,’ a friend said. Sources told me Hicks is also upset that news coverage has made it appear that she gave Trump the virus, when in fact no one knows where he got it. ‘It’s so unfair she’s sort of being blamed,’ the friend told me.”

NO CONTACT. This is how inconsiderate these people are.

CONFIRMED: There was no contact from the Trump campaign or the White House to alert the Biden campaign of possible exposure. The campaign learned of the situation from the news reports, a Biden campaign aide tells me. October 2, 2020

‘FOR HE’S A JOLLY GOOD FAGGOT’. Dublin Private school students mock classmate who came out as bisexual in awful video: “Dublin Live understands that the group behind the video are not friends with the boy in question who had come out as bisexual and that the clip was not posted in support behind his decision to come out about his sexuality.”

AMAZON. 20,000 employees have coronavirus…

LAUREN WITZKE. GOP QAnon Senate candidate thanks Proud Boys for providing “free security” for one of her rallies.

The Proud Boys showed up to one of my rallies to provide free security for me when #BLM and ANTIFA were protesting my candidacy.



I am grateful to them for volunteering their time to keep myself and my supporters safe! — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) September 30, 2020

CHARGED. Far-right trolls Jacob Wohl and Jack Burkman charged in voter suppression scheme. “Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a slew of charges against Burkman, 54, and Wohl, 22, including conspiracy to commit an election law violation and using a computer to commit the crime of election law – intimidating voters. Prosecutors allege the two political operatives were using a robocall system aimed at scaring Detroit voters away from using mail-in voting ballots. The calls, which were made in August, went out to nearly 12,000 Detroit residents.”

MIKE LEE. GOP Senator tests positive for coronavirus. “I have spoke with Leader McConnell and Chairman Graham and assured them I will be back to work in time to join my Judiciary Committee colleagues in advancing the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.”

CARTOON. Dilbert creator Scott Adams hates that Democrats are forcing him to vote for Trump.

LENNY KRAVITZ. About that dick slip…

DOPPELGANGER. Meet the actress who really, really wants to star in Madonna’s biopic.

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines.

WTF. Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in attack on NYC’s upper west side. “It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West. The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch. Moranis hurt his head, back, and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.”

WATCH: Actor Rick Moranis punched in the head in unprovoked attack in New York City; suspect being sought pic.twitter.com/NMpAEW3k47 — BNO News (@BNONews) October 2, 2020

