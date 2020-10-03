Trump Tweets from Walter Reed Hospital: ‘Going Well, I Think!’

Donald Trump tweeted late Friday night from Walter Reed Military Hospital, where he is being treated for COVID-19.

Tweeted Trump: “Going welI, I think! Thank you to all. LOVE!!!”

The tweet followed a video posted earlier on Friday ahead of his departure:

About the same time as Trump’s tweet from the hospital, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany released an update from the president’s doctor.

Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump was being treated with Remdesivir: “This afternoon, in consultation with specialists from Walter Reed and Johns Hopkins University, I recommended movement of the President up to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for further monitoring. This evening I’m happy to report that the President is doing very well. He is not requiring any supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate Remdesivir therapy. He was completed his first does and is resting comfortably.”

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Trump was also being treated with the antibody cocktail Regeneron.

In other news, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Bill Stepien, President Trump’s campaign manager, have tested positive for coronavirus.