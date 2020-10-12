The Wanted, Bill Burr, Purple Disco Machine, Andrew Cuomo, Black Hole, Biden Polling, American Gods: HOT LINKS

UNPRECEDENTED. Joe Biden holds strong polling position three weeks before election. HOPE. How Biden could end 2020 on election night… “While vote counting could be delayed in many states due to a glut of mail ballots, Biden is challenging Trump in several fast-counting, Republican-leaning swing states the president carried four years ago. Election administrators in those states, especially Florida and North Carolina, are confident they should have most of the vote counted on election night.”

CINDY MCCAIN. Her new Biden ad.

28 DAYS. COVID-19 can survive for nearly a month on surfaces: “Researchers at CSIRO’s disease preparedness centre tested the longevity of SARS-CoV-2 in the dark at three temperatures, showing survival rates decreased as conditions became hotter, the agency said Monday.”

BILL BURR. SNL host blasts LGBTQ Pride in monologue: “Tank tops! Zero percent body fat! Two guys kissing! I didn’t know that! That’s what I learned, the month of June is Gay Pride Month. That’s a little long, don’t you think? For a group of people that were never enslaved?”

ANDREW CUOMO. New York governor shoots down rumors he’s being considered for attorney general.

“I have no interest in going to Washington,” says @NYGovCuomo when asked if he would serve as Joe Biden's attorney general. pic.twitter.com/PNVNTbgLOt — TODAY (@TODAYshow) October 12, 2020

ROYAL FLUSH. GOP congressman accuses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of interfering in U.S. election. “In a letter sent to British Ambassador to the U.S. Karen Pierce, Smith — a member of Republican House leadership — argued that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s comments on the upcoming elections are inappropriate, noting the royal family traditionally does not weigh in on political matters.”

Prince Harry and Megan Markle are using foreign titles to campaign against President Trump and interfere with our election. Today, I asked the British Government to put a stop to it.



See my full letter below⬇️ pic.twitter.com/64BdQjYBnG — Rep. Jason Smith (@RepJasonSmith) October 9, 2020

THE WANTED. Band member Tom Parker reveals he has terminal brain tumor. “F*****g hell!’ I was in shock. It’s stage four glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

VAX POLL. Americans’ readiness to get COVID vaccine drops to 50 percent.

MEANWHILE, IN SPACE. Supermassive black hole observed devouring star: “This iconic ‘tidal disruption event’—named ‘AT2019qiz’—occurred 215 million light-years away, which makes it the closest observed so far. “

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Devin Goda, Jules Horn, Leo Cressant, Michael Yerger, Addis Miller, and MORE.

KARLA MOSLEY. Actress who played daytime TV’s first transgender character is leaving The Bold and The Beautiful.

OUT OF CONTROL BOAT OF THE DAY. Boat goes rogue during Florida photo shoot: “An unmanned and out-of-control boat in Martin County went airborne after the three men on it fell overboard and into the St. Lucie River. … Afterward, the men told deputies they lost control of the boat and had to dive underwater because the boat nearly ran them over multiple times.”

MICHIGAN. Calls grow for resignation of sheriff who shared stage with militia charged in attempted terrorist kidnap of Gretchen Whitmer.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Little Mix “Not a Pop Song”.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Kylie Minogue “Magic” (Purple Disco Machine Remix)

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. John K “cheap sunglasses”.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. American Gods Season 3.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Roberto Caccamo.