Rachel Maddow Asks Kamala Harris if She Saw the Fly on Pence’s Head: WATCH

Rachel Maddow couldn’t help herself. She had to ask a certain question to vide presidential nominee Kamala Harris during an interview Wednesday night: “I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you, before I let you go, if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, at the time during the debate? We could see it at home. Could you see it, sitting next to him?”

When Harris nodded up and down, Maddow asked, “Did you have the instinct to… (makes swatting gesture)?”

Replied Harris laughing: “I think it’s important to find a way, all of us, to move on — and fly away from this subject onto something else.”

Maddow also asked Harris, “Are you as mad as everybody else is that NBC is doing a town hall with President Trump tomorrow?”

Relied Harris: “I’m not touching that.”

In another part of the show, Maddow criticized NBC for holding the Trump Town Hall on Thursday night at the same time at Joe Biden’s previously scheduled Town Hall on ABC. Maddow said it’s “as odd as you think it is,” making it clear MSNBC wasn’t behind it.

