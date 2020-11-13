Trump Humiliation, Elon Musk, Secret Service, Harry Styles, Steve Kornacki’s Khakis, Alex Trebek Swearing, Gay Piano Bar: HOT LINKS

HUMILIATED. The president hasn’t been seen in public in days. “The president is humiliated by the outcome. He understands that he has lost the election, but he does not want to face that music publicly, so he’s been hiding out in the White House, hasn’t been talking before cameras as he typically does every day for a week now.”

ELON MUSK. Tesla CEO tests positive for COVID: “Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk claimed Friday that “something extremely bogus is going on” after four rapid antigen Covid-19 tests he took came back with different results — two positive and two negative — resuming his questionably critical Twitter commentary on the pandemic that he has repeatedly downplayed the risks of, after previously decrying public health policies as ‘fascist.'”

Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD. November 13, 2020

ISOLATED. More than 130 Secret Service agents infected with COVID or quarantining in wake of Trump negligence: “The spread of the coronavirus — which has sidelined roughly 10 percent of the agency’s core security team — is believed to be partly linked to a series of campaign rallies that President Trump held in the weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to the people, who, like others interviewed for this report, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the situation.”

$67 MILLION. The Lincoln Project’s giant grift? “Sure, those ‘ex-Republicans’ made some good ads and they had a good social media campaign. But once you realize that all of those dudes were 100% for Amy Coney Barrett, you can’t unlearn that.”

WATERMELON SUGAR. Harry Styles makes history as first-ever solo Vogue male cover star.

STEVE KORNACKI. The MSNBC election guru’s high-profile gig has done wonders for The Gap’s business.

STEVE BANNON. Mark Zuckerberg defends not suspending him from Facebook after the former Trump adviser called for Anthony Fauci’s beheading: “We have specific rules around how many times you need to violate certain policies before we will deactivate your account completely,” Zuckerberg said. “While the offenses here, I think, came close to crossing that line, they clearly did not cross the line.”

ON THE RAG. This week on the gay magazines…

MISSISSIPPI. State at crisis COVID levels with still no statewide mask mandate: “Zero ICU beds in Jackson. Very few elsewhere. Please protect yourself and your family.”

COLORADO SPRINGS. Gay piano bar set to open… “And it’s not just a place to grab a glass of Prosecco on tap. It’s a place to feel safe and loved, no matter who you love, and free to sing along to whatever tune is coming from the piano.”

VIRAL VIDEO OF THE DAY. Alex Trebek’s fondness for foul language.

Alex Trebeck shooting promos for the phone version of Jeopardy and cussing like a sailor is just what I needed today…pic.twitter.com/6CalbTJPhy — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2020

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Paris Jackson “Eyelids”.

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY 2. twocolors – “Lovefool” ft. Pia Mia.

FRIDAY FLASH. Gustavo Correa.