Sarah Paulson Shares First Look at Her Transformation into Linda Tripp for ‘American Crime Story’

Actress Sarah Paulson (Ratched) shared a first look at her transformation into Clinton-era White House aide Linda Tripp for Ryan Murphy’s upcoming American Crime Story series about the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Paulson is unrecognizable as Tripp.

Linda. American Crime Story: Impeachment has begun principle photography ⁦@MrRPMurphy⁩ pic.twitter.com/460EshRhZC — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) November 13, 2020

Tripp, who died in April at the age of 70, was the staffer who secretly recorded her conversations with Lewinsky about the White House intern’s affair with then-President Bill Clinton and turned them over to Kenneth Starr in exchange for immunity during Clinton’s impeachment trial.