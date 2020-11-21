Actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow Founder Mike Lindell Helped Fund $2 Million Bail for Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse

Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell were revealed to be two of the donors who funded a $2 million cash bail for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who was released from jail on Friday.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer Lin Wood made the announcement on Twitter and published a photo of Schroeder with the shooter.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE IS OUT OF JAIL.



God bless ALL who donated to help #FightBack raise required $2M cash bail.



Special thanks to Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyshroder1 & Mike Lindell @realMikeLindell for putting us over the top.



Kyle is SAFE.



Thanks to ALL who helped this boy. November 20, 2020

FREE AT LAST!!!



From L to R:



Attorney John Pierce @CaliKidJMP



THE KYLE RITTENHOUSE



Actor Ricky Schroder @rickyschroder13



Thank you, All Donors.

Thank you, All Patriots.

Thank God Almighty.#FightBack pic.twitter.com/37Ly66itT8 — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) November 21, 2020

Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, a pro-police activist and Trump supporter, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake in August.