Actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow Founder Mike Lindell Helped Fund $2 Million Bail for Kenosha Killer Kyle Rittenhouse

Silver Spoons actor Ricky Schroeder and My Pillow founder Mike Lindell were revealed to be two of the donors who funded a $2 million cash bail for Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, who was released from jail on Friday.
Rittenhouse’s lawyer Lin Wood made the announcement on Twitter and published a photo of Schroeder with the shooter.
Rittenhouse, 17, of Antioch, Illinois, a pro-police activist and Trump supporter, is charged with fatally shooting Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounding Gaige Grosskreutz amid protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin over the police shooting of unarmed black man Jacob Blake in August.