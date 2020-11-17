Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million to Help Moderna Develop COVID Vaccine

Dolly Parton trended on social media Tuesday after it was revealed that she donated $1 million to help Moderna develop the coronavirus vaccine it said this week was 94.5 percent effective.

More of Dolly Parton's benevolent acts:



-sent 100 million+ books to children worldwide



-raised $9 million for Great Smoky Mountains wildfire victims



-worked to save the bald eagle from extinction



-raised funds for AIDS research



-exec produced Buffy & Father of the Bride https://t.co/WeDeqf8IRG — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) November 17, 2020

CNBC reports: “Back in April, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s efforts to combat Covid-19, which included Moderna’s vaccine trial and clinical research. In the footnotes of the New England Journal of Medicine’s announcement about the Moderna vaccine’s results, ‘the Dolly Parton Covid-19 Research Fund’ is credited as one of the supporters. Parton’s contribution to Vanderbilt University Medical Center was made in honor of her longtime friend, Dr. Naji Abumrad, who is a professor of surgery. “[Abumrad] informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure,” she wrote in an Instagram post in early April.”