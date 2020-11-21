Travelers Swarm Phoenix Airport Despite CDC COVID Thanksgiving Travel Recommendations: WATCH

The CDC has recommended that Americans not travel for Thanksgiving in the face of surging COVID-19 cases across the nation that are overwhelming hospitals. That hasn’t stopped travelers from swarming Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, according to CBS Arizona reporter Max Gorden, who published a video from a viewer.
Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s Covid-19 incident manager, told reporters this week that the agency was recommending Americans not travel for the holiday: “It’s not a requirement. It’s a recommendation for the American public to consider. Right now, especially as we’re seeing this sort of exponential growth in cases, and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another, it leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time.”
Here are the CDC’s Thanksgiving recommendations.
What are your plans?