Travelers Swarm Phoenix Airport Despite CDC COVID Thanksgiving Travel Recommendations: WATCH

The CDC has recommended that Americans not travel for Thanksgiving in the face of surging COVID-19 cases across the nation that are overwhelming hospitals. That hasn’t stopped travelers from swarming Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, according to CBS Arizona reporter Max Gorden, who published a video from a viewer.

Crowds at Sky Harbor: The day after the CDC recommended people cancel their Thanksgiving travel plans, #azfamily viewer Ed Westerfield caught this scene of passengers waiting at their gates pic.twitter.com/r9gIhWlbek — Max Gorden (@Max_Gorden) November 21, 2020

I had a flight booked for Wednesday, but my parents and I just talked on the phone and we’ve decided we’re going to hold off on Thanksgiving this year. I’m bummed, but also relieved that I won’t be putting my parents or others during my travels at risk November 21, 2020

Dr. Henry Walke, the CDC’s Covid-19 incident manager, told reporters this week that the agency was recommending Americans not travel for the holiday: “It’s not a requirement. It’s a recommendation for the American public to consider. Right now, especially as we’re seeing this sort of exponential growth in cases, and the opportunity to translocate disease or infection from one part of the country to another, it leads to our recommendation to avoid travel at this time.”

Here are the CDC’s Thanksgiving recommendations.

What are your plans?