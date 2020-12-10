Ellen DeGeneres Tests Positive for COVID-19, Halts Production of Show

Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for COVID-19 and shut down production of her talk show until January.

Tweeted DeGeneres: “Hi Everyone. I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

Telepictures announced the halt to production: “Following Ellen’s announcement this morning, we have paused production on the Ellen DeGeneres Show until January.”

DeGeneres was the subject of a Buzzfeed News story on Wednesday which reported that “two months into the return of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, following reports of a toxic work environment that included sexual harassment, it’s losing advertisers, struggling to book A-list celebrities, and suffering a dip in ratings during what is usually the busiest time of year.”

Buzzfeed added that “the show and its digital content have fewer advertisers and sponsors compared to past years — a shift that took place over the summer that they don’t attribute to just the pandemic.”