James Charles, Dancing Robot, Louie Gohmert, Josh Hawley, La Scala, Hilaria Baldwin, Blackwater Pardons: HOT LINKS

LOUIE GOHMERT. Mike Pence refused to join the GOP Texas congressman’s coup attempt: “In new court filings made public Tuesday, the plaintiffs disclosed that they had reached out to Pence before filing their suit in an attempt to join forces but that their talks did not reach any kind of agreement.” Also:

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf pic.twitter.com/kTaaPPJGHE — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) December 30, 2020

NPR POLL. 17 percent of Americans believe QAnon conspiracy theory that a group of Satan-worshipping elites who run a child sex ring are trying to control our politics and media.

CALIFORNIA. Campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom gets $500,000 donation: “The longshot recall effort has gathered steam in recent months as Newsom has faced criticism for his management of the pandemic. The governor’s decision to attend a top aide’s birthday celebration at the opulent French Laundry restaurant crystallized frustration with stringent restrictions and a sense that Newsom was not abiding by the rules.”

LA SCALA. Beverly Hills eatery apologizes for New Year’s Eve party plans: “We do want to offer our sincerest apologies and our hearts go out to everyone that has lost a loved one to Covid-19, whether it is from the actual disease, suicide, alcohol, domestic violence, drug overdoses or cancer deaths due to lack of treatment. “

HILLARY BALDWIN. “Hilaria” claimed to bring “a bit of my culture” to her Spanish-themed wedding and knew about the brand Zara “before I was in this country.” And if you haven’t been keeping up with the story of Alec Baldwin’s wife, check out this NYT article.

DR. DREW. Positive for coronavirus.

LITTLE SNOW MAN. Internet trolls are very angry that Olympic skier Julia Mancuso threw her baby into a snowdrift.

BLACKWATER PARDONS. Trump’s pardons of four American men convicted of killing Iraqi civilians were illegal: “The Geneva Conventions oblige states to hold war criminals accountable for their crimes, even when they act as private security contractors, the U.N. experts said.”

GEORGIA. Signature audit finds no fraud in 2020 election…

BOSTON DYNAMICS ROBOT OF THE DAY. Shake em down.

GIFT REVEAL OF THE DAY. Makeup guru and YouTuber James Charles paid off his parents’ mortgage.

HUMP DAY RED HOT. Gustavo.