Chairman of NYC Republican Club Hospitalized with COVID After Conga Line Christmas Party

On December 22 we reported that far-right activist and Queens Council candidate Vickie Paladino and members of the Whitestone Republican Club held a maskless Christmas party at Il Bacco, a NYC restaurant that sued Governor Andrew Cuomo over COVID dining restrictions.

Video of the party, which shows attendees dancing around the room in a conga line with a Trump flag held by former Republican Assembly candidate James Martinosky, went viral and has since been viewed 3.4 million times.

the Whitestone Republican Club in NYC apparently held a Christmas party this year without a care in the world about COVID

The Queens Eagle reports that James Trent, chair of the affiliated Queens Village Republican Club, is now hospitalized with COVID-19 and began getting sick two days after the party, though he wasn’t on the conga line: “When asked whether he regretted attending the party, Trent said it was an ‘interesting question.’ …’It was a wonderful time and a great party, but I’m not happy I got sick,’ he said.”