GOP Rep. Joe Wilson, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt Test Positive for COVID

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) tested positive for COVID-19, he announced on Wednesday night: “Earlier this evening I learned that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I will be taking all necessary precautions, as directed by the House Physician, including quarantining through the Christmas holiday. Thankfully I feel fine and do not have any symptoms. It is so important that we all do our part to help prevent the spread of this virus.”

The Hill reports: “Earlier Wednesday, Wilson appeared on the House floor to praise the development of a coronavirus vaccine, quoting a Washington Times editorial saying, ‘The life-saving COVID-19 vaccine that he [President Trump] promised to deliver has arrived in record time. ‘Promises made, promises kept,’ Mr. Trump likes to say. That’s the can-do spirit that makes America special. Just in time for Christmas, the fruits of ‘Operation Warp Speed’ are starting to bring joy to the world,’ the editorial goes on to say.”

Interior Department Secretary David Bernhardt has also tested positive.

The Washington Post reports: “Bernhardt was tested for the virus that causes covid-19 before President Trump held a Cabinet meeting Wednesday. As a result, the secretary did not attend the session. … Bernhardt’s infection has set off a wave of tests among high-ranking department officials. He has spent the past two days in meetings with political appointees.”