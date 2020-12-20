‘COVID-Spreader’ Mike Pence Jabbed with Vaccine on SNL: WATCH

SNL’s cold open delivered some of the first vaccines on live television, to Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his mute wife Karen (Lauren Holt) aka “Mother.”

“I’m sure all Americans are excited to see me, the guy who let COVID spread everywhere, get one of the first vaccines,” said Bennett’s Pence. “Before we begin, I just want reassure the American people that this vaccine is completely safe and harmless. That’s why President Trump refuses to take it or talk about it.”

Added Bennett’s Pence: “Thanks to all Americans for trusting President Trump with your health. He may not be doing president anymore, but he still cares deeply about not going to prison.”

After receiving the vaccine, in his “swole AF” arm and not in his butt as he seemed to desire, Bennett’s Pence noted (echoing the real life VP) “I didn’t feel a thing,” but then continued, “No, I meant for the past four years, I haven’t felt a thing…just kind of watched the country burn.”

A surprised Pence was then joined by Maya Rudolph’s Kamala Harris

“How did you even get into the White House?” Bennett’s Pence demanded.

“I won more votes,” Rudolph’s Harris replied. She then added, “Even though you lost, you could still come back from this stronger than ever like the current president-elect, my man, Joe Biden.”

Biden, now played by Alex Moffatt instead of Jim Carrey, appeared hobbling on a cane before performing a somersault and popping up to his feet.

“You look different somehow,” said Bennett’s Pence, noting the role switch.

“Yep. I’m like Colonel Sanders. Every time you see my I’m a different guy,” Moffatt’s Biden replied.

The sketch seemed to lose all focus from there, bringing in Kate McKinnon’s Rudy Giuliani with a substance running down his face: “I think all my bodily fluids are trying to distance themselves from me. In the Borat video people thought I was touching myself. I was actually trying to tuck my blood back in. And if you see black liquid running down my legs don’t worry, that’s just pube dye.”

And then a confused Ben Carson (Kenan Thompson) appeared, wondering what he’s supposed to have been doing for the past four years.

Bennett’s Pence then instructed Americans to get the vaccine: “You know how it works, because you can buy it in the soda fridge at CVS.”