NYC Republican Club ‘Unwinds After Tough Election Season’ with Superspreader Conga Line Xmas Party: WATCH

Far-right activist and Queens Council candidate Vickie Paladino and members of the Whitestone Republican Club held a maskless Christmas party last week at Il Bacco, a NYC restaurant that sued Governor Andrew Cuomo over COVID dining restrictions, the Queens Eagle reports.

Video of the party, which shows attendees dancing around the room in a conga line with a Trump flag held by former Republican Assembly candidate James Martinosky, has been viewed 2 million times.

The Queens Eagle adds: “Whitestone Republican Club spokesperson Robert Hornak said the event took place before the state reimposed a ban on indoor dining. He said attendees mostly adhered to COVID rules. ‘We held an intimate gathering observing all the COVID guidelines in place at the time,’ Hornak said. ‘Every attendee was told to wear a mask, and everyone had one when entering, or was given one.’ He said members wanted to hold the event to unwind after a tough election season.”