Arizona GOP Censures Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake, Doug Ducey Over Trump Opposition, COVID Restrictions, and Gay Marriage

The Arizona Republican Party has censured the late Arizona Senator John McCain’s widow Cindy McCain for her support of Joe Biden and marriage equality, as we reported would happen last week. McCain responded: “It is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well…and who, like my late husband John, have been censured by the AZGOP. I’ll wear this as a badge of honor.”

Also censured: Former Senator, Trump critic, and “Republicans for Biden” member Jeff Flake, and Governor Doug Ducey, who was censured “over emergency measures in response to the pandemic, which the state GOP said ‘restrict personal liberties and force compliance to unconstitutional edicts,'” according to Axios.

Axios adds that “Ducey’s political director Sara Mueller said in a statement the people behind the inconsequential resolutions ‘have lost whatever little moral authority they may have once had.'”