CNN’s Pamela Brown Nails GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn Over Hypocrisy, Election Fraud Claims: WATCH

Insurrection-inciting Hitler tourist GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) appeared on CNN Saturday and was grilled into a corner by anchor Pamela Brown over his claims about election fraud and his vote to oppose the certification.

Brown asked Cawthorn what inspired his “bold” and “audacious” decision “even after the riots” to decertify the result: “You must have seen some concrete evidence.”

“The things that I was not objecting to the election on behalf of was things like Dominion voting machines changing ballots, or these U-Haul trucks pulling up filled with ballots for Joe Biden as president,” Cawthorn replied. “The thing I was objecting for is things like I said in the state of Wisconsin, particularly in the town of Madison. There was an appointed official in that town who actually went against the will of the state legislature and created ballot drop boxes, which is basically ballot harvesting that was happening in the parks.”

Brown then pointed out that “this was all litigated” — by Trump-appointed judges at that — and found to be false.

Cawthorn then pointed out that one of the cases was dismissed on “standing” which he didn’t believe was “a concrete enough of a way… to dismiss it.”

Brown had done her homework and pointed out that Cawthorn didn’t end up voting against Wisconsin because they didn’t have the Senate votes and the Trump-appointed judges tossed the cases on merit. Pressed for “specific examples” of fraud that he had seen, Cawthorn didn’t have an answer.

“So you wanted to throw out millions of votes without seeing any concrete evidence of fraud? That’s what you were doing when you contested the election. The intent there was throwing out millions of votes,” Brown said.

“I disagree with you on that point. My intent was to hold up the Constitution,” replied Cawthorn.

CNN's Pamela Brown challenged Madison Cawthorn to cite evidence of election fraud to back up his vote against certifying the election results. He had nothing. pic.twitter.com/irBADDOciU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 24, 2021

Brown then pointed the conversation at Cawthorn’s hypocrisy in complaining about what was happening in Wisconsin when some of the same laws were being changed in his state of North Carolina.

“Why didn’t you have concerns about your own home state of North Carolina,” Brown asked, adding, “If you’re so concerned with these rules being changed with the election, why wouldn’t you focus on your home state of North Carolina. You’re telling me that your concern really is about election integrity, not politics, not the results of the election, right?

When Cawthorn replied in the affirmative, Brown asked, “Those are the same issues that are in your home state of North Carolina. North Carolina did actually have mail-in ballot fraud in 2018. So you’re not concerned about your home state and whether you were duly elected by your own standards?“

Cawthorn: [gobbledy-gook.]

Brown then had Cawthorn fully in the corner: “Can you now say that the election was not stolen, that it wasn’t a fraudulent election.”

Replied Cawthorn: “Yes I think I would say the election was not fraudulent. The Constitution allowed for us to be able to push back as much as we could and I did that to the amount of the constitutional limits that I had at my disposal, so now I would say that Joseph R. Biden is our president.”

Brown: “And you have no regrets.”

Cawthorn: “No I do not have any regrets.”