Cloris Leachman, Emmett Till, ‘Barb & Star’, Animal Names, GameStop, Amanda Gorman, COVID Vaccines, Mac and Cheese: HOT LINKS

RIP. Cloris Leachman: “Oscar winner and multiple Emmy winner Cloris Leachman, best remembered as the delightfully neurotic Phyllis Lindstrom on ‘The Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and her own subsequent sitcom, died of natural causes on Tuesday in Encinitas, Calif. She was 94.”

COVID IN CONGRESS. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) to quarantine after exposure. “Senator Warner learned today that a close contact has tested positive for COVID-19. While Senator Warner has tested negative, out of an abundance of caution and in accordance with guidance provided by the Office of the Attending Physician, he will be working remotely during his quarantine period,” said spokesperson Rachel Cohen.

HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY. The only time we’ve never wanted to eat Kraft Mac and Cheese.

GAMESTOP. Wall Street freaking out as Reddit investors join forces to screw over hedge funds and game up failing stocks.

AMANDA GORMAN. Biden’s inauguration poet is about to get even more famous ahead of the Super Bowl.

OREGON. Drivers stuck in snowstorm get lucky with COVID vaccine: “Oregon health workers who got stuck in a snowstorm on their way back from a COVID-19 vaccination event went car to car injecting stranded drivers before several of the doses expired.”

HEATHER MEWSHAW. Biden’s first sign language interpreter had ties to far right: “Some of these videos have featured vaccine misinformation, conspiracy theories about the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol, and false claims about Michelle Obama being transgender, according to a review of social media posts by TIME.”

Different interpreter today.

JB Interpreting LLC has had the White House contract for years.

It’s possible they just have a rotating staff interpreters they send out..

OR Heather Mewshaw was quietly replaced hahaha. pic.twitter.com/RzfbKvlvvD — Sleep Sweet (@sleepy_sweet) January 27, 2021

FACEBOOK. Platform to reduce political content in news feed: “One of the top pieces of feedback that we’re hearing from our community right now is that people don’t want politics and fighting to take over their experience on our services.”

WASHINGTON. Hospital apologizes after offering COVID vaccine priority to major donors: “We’re pleased to share that we have 500 new open appointments in the Overlake COVID-19 vaccine clinic,” said an email from an Overlake Medical Center, which also provided a special access code to register.

CALIFORNIA. Man found with pipe bombs and ammo may have been targeting Governor Gavin Newsom, authorities say: “Prosecutors said Ian Benjamin Rogers was charged on Tuesday after he was found with five pipe bombs and other guns after authorities searched his business on Jan. 15. He had 49 guns along with thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to the criminal complaint.”

JACOB BLAKE. Two officers on administrative leave since the shooting of an unarmed black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin are now back on duty.

CHICAGO. Emmett Till childhood home now a city landmark: “The City Council on Wednesday passed an ordinance landmarking Till’s childhood home at 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave. in West Woodlawn, where he’d lived before that fateful trip Down South in August 1955, that ended with his body being pulled from the Tallahatchie River.”

PETA. Organization calls on people to stop using animal names as insults.

Words can create a more inclusive world, or perpetuate oppression.



Calling someone an animal as an insult reinforces the myth that humans are superior to other animals & justified in violating them.



Stand up for justice by rejecting supremacist language. pic.twitter.com/HFmMWDcc5A — PETA (@peta) January 26, 2021

HEARTWARMING PET STORY OF THE DAY. Man’s best friend: “Boncuk, a devoted pet, spent days waiting outside a hospital in Trabzon, Turkey, where her sick owner Cemal Senturk was being treated. Boncuk followed the ambulance that transported Senturk to hospital before making multiple visits to front door. According to Senturk’s daughter, Aynur Egeli, she would take Boncuk home but the dog kept going back. After six days apart Boncuk and Senturk were reunited when he was discharged.”

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLeandon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, and Kwame Patterson.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Fabio.