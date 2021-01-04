Defense Secretaries, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Nicholas Yatromanolakis, Tanya Roberts, Larry King, Chengdu, Gwen Stefani: HOT LINKS

SHOW OF FORCE. All 10 living former Defense secretaries warn against using military for election disputes in Washington Post op-ed: “As former secretaries of defense, we hold a common view of the solemn obligations of the U.S. armed forces and the Defense Department. Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign and domestic. We did not swear it to an individual or a party.”

The idea for this statement actually originated from Vice President Cheney.



Each of us swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution; that oath does not change according to party designation.

MICHELANGELO SIGNORILE. An attempted coup is not merely a “stunt”: “The Republicans who are backing this attempt truly believe in Trumpism, in authoritarian rule and in subverting democracy if they don’t win elections. Or they are ambitious enough to promote such a fascistic action — which, in the end, is not any different than being a true believer. They’re attempting a coup, and practice makes perfect even if it fails this time. We’re not going to beat them back unless we start calling this attempted overthrow of our government exactly what it is.”

VIRGINIA. GOP State Senator Ben Chafin dies of COVID at 60.

TANYA ROBERTS. Bond girl and That ’70s Show star dead at 65: “Tanya’s rep tells TMZ, she was on a walk with her dogs on Christmas Eve and when she returned home she collapsed. She was taken to the hospital and put on a ventilator but never got better. We’re told it was NOT COVID-related.”

KIRK CAMERON. The former Growing Pains star is still holding illegal COVIDiot events to “pray.”

EDDIE IZZARD. “I don’t think J.K. Rowling is transphobic.”

LARRY KING. Talk show legend has been hospitalized with COVID for over a week…

INAUGURATION. Biden to get presidential escort, virtual parade instead of traditional festivities…

GREECE. Nicholas Yatromanolakis is nation’s first openly gay minister: “Yatromanolakis, 44, was named as the new deputy minister of culture after being promoted from the position of general secretary at the ministry. The government retained its ministers of health and finance and most other key positions in the reshuffle.”

DO THE AIR INSTEAD. Why disinfecting surfaces might not be worth it: “If a person infected with the coronavirus sneezes, coughs or talks loudly, droplets containing particles of the virus can travel through the air and eventually land on nearby surfaces. But the risk of getting infected from touching a surface contaminated by the virus is low, says Emanuel Goldman, a microbiologist at Rutgers University.”

CHINA. Government cracks down on gay-friendly city of Chengdu: “Far from the administrative glare of Beijing, the cosmopolitan southwestern city, dubbed ‘Gaydu’ by Chinese millennials, has long cherished its reputation as a safe haven for a community that faces stigma and widespread harassment elsewhere in the country.But activists now say the city’s permissive streak is under threat, as the central Communist leadership puts the squeeze on the few bastions of LGBT community across the country. Chengdu’s resilient LGBTQ community is not ready to be forced into the closet, however.”

MALE MODEL MONDAY. Jarrod Scott, Christian Hogue, Leo Cressant, Edward Wilding, and MORE.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Harry Styles “Treat People With Kindness” starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY 2. Gwen Stefani “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”.

MONDAY MUSCLE. Jwan Yosef.