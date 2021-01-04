Gay Republican Says He Was Forced to Flee Home and Fiancé Fired After NYT Story Revealing He Attended Maskless NYE Trump Gala at Mar-a-Lago

Failed Republican congressional candidate George Santos took to social media over the weekend claiming he and his fiancé and their four dogs were forced to flee their home on Saturday and his fiancé, a pharmacist, lost his job after the New York Times published an article which revealed he had attended Trump’s maskless New Year’s Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago.

Tweeted Santos: “My fiancé & I had to leave our home this evening with our 4 dogs thanks to the @nytimes publishing of my Instagram showing me attending the #MarALago New Year’s Eve party. My fiancé a pharmacist who worked 12h/7days shifts for 9 months was fired! The violence against us is real.”

Another attendee of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago party who made headlines over the weekend was recording artist Taylor Dayne. Dayne defended herself on Twitter over backlash after it was revealed she attended the bash.

Business Insider reports: “Santos, who unsuccessfully ran against incumbent Rep. Tom Suozzi, a Democrat, for New York’s 3rd district in the 2020 election, posted photos of the event to his official Instagram account. Santos made his account private on Sunday morning. In one photo, Santos can be seen posing with his fiancé in formal attire. In another, he is seen shaking hands with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.”

Hate is a sickness. I’ll pray for everyone that continues to wish ill upon us. — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 3, 2021

Here’s some of the aggression that continues to pour in… #Hate never wins! I will continue to live my life free and embrace my constitutional freedoms! This is #America not #China… #USA #landofthefree #Homeofthebrave 💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FyDtxRwBpV — George Santos (@Santos4Congress) January 3, 2021