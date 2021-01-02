Gay Party Boat with 60 Aboard Capsizes in Puerto Vallarta Amid COVID Pandemic: WATCH

The “PV Delice”, a party boat with approximately 60 gay men aboard capsized on New Year’s Eve during the late afternoon, sending all aboard into the water. Photos and videos shared to social media showed dozens of people bobbing in the water and being pulled onto surrounding boats. All passengers have been reported safe.

Out and About PV reported that about 10 boats came to the rescue of the ill-fated charter: “Tickets for the ill fated cruise were advertised as $120 USD presale and $150 on the day of the cruise. Ticket price included an open bar. The boat left Los Muertos Pier around 10:30 a.m. and was scheduled to return around 5 p.m. according to information on the website.”

Said Emilio Blanco to Out and About PV: “It was like the Titantic, it went all down slowly. I think the crew just didn’t know how to maneuver the catamaran very well, the sea was not very rough nor was it too windy. We were about to sail back to Puerto Vallarta, but the catamaran barely moved. I saw at least 10 small boats coming to help, I jumped in a private boat whose owners were graceful enough to send their captain help out. It was quite a scary situation!”

Commenters on social media have been less than sympathetic to the charter guests, criticizing them for partying as hospitals struggle to accommodate patients amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Also to everybody saying this isn’t the real titanic track, these idiots do not deserve the licensing for that. — Ryan Carlos (@OhItsRyan) January 2, 2021

If that’s not the world sending you a sign about your life choices, I don’t know what is. #COVID19 https://t.co/5NkBvZz8Cx — Nick Logan (@nick_logan) January 2, 2021

Circuit party promoter Jeffrey Sanker has gone ahead with a weekend of events in the Mexican LGBTQ resort destination undeterred by local COVID regulations or the health risk of packing thousands of men together on crowded dance floors.

On Monday we reported that hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are at 100 percent capacity with COVID patients: “In Jalisco, the positivity rate, that is, the risk of acquiring the virus is high, reaching 65%, while statewide, general hospital total occupancy is 33%, three points higher than last week. According to the IRAG Network Information System, the hospitals that are in the red, that is, with a capacity of 78 to 100 percent are the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, the Guadalajara Regional Military Hospital, and the Zapopan Military Infirmary, all at 100 percent occupancy.”