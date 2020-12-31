Jeffrey Sanker Goes Ahead with Puerto Vallarta Gay Circuit Party, Undeterred by COVID Surge

Southern California-based promoter Jeffrey Sanker is going ahead with a weekend of gay circuit party events in Puerto Vallarta, defying COVID rules in the Mexican state of Jalisco (where all public festivities have been canceled and gatherings of more than 8 people have been forbidden) by moving his party to the neighboring state of Riviera Nayarit.

The L.A. Blade reports: “As of Wednesday the state of Nayarit is under the orange status of Mexico’s ‘Traffic Light’ monitoring system. All businesses, and organizations continue to operate at 50% capacity with social distancing, which includes the hotel industry, beaches and tours. The state of Nayarit which has a population of 1.8 million, on Wednesday reported 19 new cases and 7 new deaths. The Blade spoke with authorities in Nayarit Wednesday evening who indicated that while technically not running afoul of the health orders, they were aware of the event and would be ‘closely monitoring’ it.”

Sanker sent a message to attendees (below) of the opening party instructing them not to give the address of the party out so as not to cause issues with the public, and reminding them that photos and video of the event are not allowed.

On Monday we reported that hospitals in Puerto Vallarta are at 100 percent capacity with COVID patients: “In Jalisco, the positivity rate, that is, the risk of acquiring the virus is high, reaching 65%, while statewide, general hospital total occupancy is 33%, three points higher than last week. According to the IRAG Network Information System, the hospitals that are in the red, that is, with a capacity of 78 to 100 percent are the Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital, the Guadalajara Regional Military Hospital, and the Zapopan Military Infirmary, all at 100 percent occupancy.”

Authorities in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this week shut down a gay circuit party there which ran afoul of COVID restrictions.