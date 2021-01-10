World #3 Golfer Justin Thomas Apologizes for Yelling ‘Faggot’ After Missing Putt at Hawaii Tourney: WATCH

World #3 golfer Justin Thomas responded to missing a putt at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii on Saturday by yelling the word “faggot.” Thomas, the defending champion of the tournament according to Reuters, was heard on his microphone and the slur broadcast on NBC.

Big fan, not a great look.



Are we gonna apologize for the language here @JustinThomas34 @PGATOUR ? pic.twitter.com/QvIYdOv7F9 — Imsolazy (@DustyBurlap) January 10, 2021

Thomas later apologized: “It’s inexcusable. First off I just apologize. There’s no excuse. I’m a grown man. There’s absolutely no reason for me to say anything like that. It’s terrible. I’m extremely embarrassed. It’s not who I am. It’s not the kind of person that I am. …. I need to do better. … I deeply apologize to everybody and anybody who I offended and I’ll be better because of it.”