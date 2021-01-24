Seth Rogen and Ted Cruz Go Round 2 in Twitter Brawl, Over Disney’s ‘Fantasia’

Actor Seth Rogen and seditious Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) got into it for a second time this week on Twitter, and this brawl was sparked by the 1940 Disney classic Fantasia. Rogen and Cruz clashed last week over the senator’s ignorant tweet slamming Biden’s action to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord.

Saturday, Cruz responded to a question from MGM’s Twitter, asking “What was the first film you saw in theaters?”

Replied Cruz: “Fantasia. It was playing at a film revival. It scared me; I cried—I was 4. My Mom had to take me out. Good times.”

Rogen chimed in: “Everyone who made that film would hate you.”

Another Twitter user interjected, “not Walt [Disney]. He was an anti union fascist too.”

“Shit!” Rogen replied.

Cruz returned for a parry: “They’re all dead. So I think we’re good. And Walt Disney was a Republican. Even though you behave online like a Marxist with Tourette’s (screaming ‘F U! F U’ is really, really clever), your movies are typically pretty funny. I’m sure you hate that I enjoy them.”

Rogen came back a bit later: “All jokes aside, @tedcruz is a fascist piece of shit.”

Cruz attempted a last jab: “All jokes aside, @Sethrogen is a moron. It’s your party that believes in govt power: to shut your business, to oppress your faith & to censor your speech. Anyone who disagrees, they try to cancel. BTW, a lot of folks in Hollywood are conservative—& muzzled by the fascist Left.”

