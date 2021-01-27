Enrique Tarrio, Nick Robinson, Omar Sy, Kristen Stewart as Lady Di, Pence Couch-Surfing, Elliot Page, Hydroxychloroquine: HOT LINKS

ENRIQUE TARRIO. Proud Boys leader was informant for law enforcement: “Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys extremist group, has a past as an informer for federal and local law enforcement, repeatedly working undercover for investigators after he was arrested in 2012, according to a former prosecutor and a transcript of a 2014 federal court proceeding obtained by Reuters.”

POLL. Trump’s standing rises among Republicans: “Fifty percent of Republican voters polled in the new Morning Consult survey said Trump should play a ‘major role’ in the party, an increase of 9 percentage points since his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol after he addressed them and repeated unproven claims of election fraud.”

ARIZONA. Republicans panic after nearly 10,000 drop party affiliation in wake of U.S. Capitol insurrection. “It really is driving normal, regular, rational people from the Republican Party. And we can’t afford to lose many more.”

COUCH-SURFING. Mike Pence and Mother do not currently have a permanent residence and are living in fear over threats.

CONVO OF THE DAY. Pete Davidson and Glenn Close chat about her never having won an Oscar: “What can we do to get you an Oscar? We have to get the internet to help because you deserve seven!”

SPLITS. Elliot Page announces divorce from Emma Portner.

OKLAHOMA. The state has a $2 million stockpile of hydroxychloroquine int wants to return: “In April, Gov. Kevin Stitt, who ordered the hydroxychloroquine purchase, defended it by saying that while it may not be a useful treatment for the coronavirus, the drug had multiple other uses and ‘that money will not have gone to waste in any respect.’ But nearly a year later the state is trying to offload the drug back to its original supplier, California-based FFF Enterprises, Inc, a private pharmaceutical wholesaler.”

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

GOYA. Company censures CEO for questioning results of 2020 election. “The Hispanic foods giant on Friday agreed to censure Unanue, 67, for controversial remarks in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 invasion of the US Capitol building, including on Jan. 20 when he called President Biden’s election ‘unverified’ during an appearance on Fox Business.”

SANTA FE. Archbishop expresses support for LGBTQ youth… “It’s a simple but resounding statement that Archbishop of Santa Fe John C. Wester, a Roman Catholic cardinal and six other bishops have signed to express support for LGBTQ youth who often are bullied and ostracized.”

FIRST LOOK OF THE DAY. Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in Spencer.

First Look At Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In ‘Spencer’; Filming Begins In Germany With Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins & Sean Harris Joining https://t.co/rWQTR2jqd7 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) January 27, 2021

FEATURE OF THE DAY. The multiple faces of Assane Diop with Lupin‘s Omar Sy.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Silk Road starring Love, Simon‘s Nick Robinson.

HUMP DAY HOTTIE. Jancarlos Diaz.