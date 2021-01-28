Rep. Jimmy Gomez Plans Resolution to Expel QAnon Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) said on Wednesday he would introduce a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), the far-right QAnon supporter, Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who has indicated support for putting a bullet in the head of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from Congress.

Wrote Gomez in a statement: “As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama.”

“Such advocacy for extremism and sedition not only demands her immediate expulsion from Congress, but it also merits strong and clear condemnation from all of her Republican colleagues, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,” Gomez continued. “Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”