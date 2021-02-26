Holyoke, MA Mayor Alex Morse Chosen as Town Manager of Provincetown

Alex Morse

Out former congressional candidate and current Holyoke, Massachusetts mayor Alex Morse was chosen as the new Town Manager of Provincetown, Massachusetts by the town’s Select Board on Thursday night. Provincetown, at the tip of Cape Cod, is the east coast’s most popular LGBTQ summer destination. Town Manager is essentially a mayoral position.

The Provincetown Banner reports: “Morse’s hiring is contingent on successful contract negotiations. In 2012, he was the youngest and first openly LGBTQ mayor of Holyoke, at age 22. Morse, 31, has been elected mayor four times in a city of 40,000 people, with a staff of 2,100 and an annual municipal budget of $145 million, according to paperwork he submitted.”

Morse lost his congressional bid to incumbent Richard Neal last fall after leaders of the state’s Democratic party coordinated with the College Democrats of Massachusetts (CDMA) in a smear campaign against him.

Said Morse in a statement: “I’m excited about the opportunity in Provincetown. It would be an honor to take my experience and skills to a community that is a special place to me. I have always believed in the power of local government, and this potential transition would be an exciting and purposeful extension of my life’s work.”