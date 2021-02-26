Former House Speaker John Boehner to Ted Cruz: ‘Go F**k Yourself’

John Boehner doesn’t hold back in the audio version of his new memoir, according to a report from Axios revealing that the former House Speaker is “not really interested in being anything other than himself these days.”
The audio version of the book, On The House: A Washington Memoir, which Boehner teased by tweeting a photo in which he hoists a glass of red wine, reportedly contains many expletives and asides, such as “Oh, and Ted Cruz, go f**k yourself.”
Said Boehner spokesman David Schnittger to Axios: “He pretty much just let it fly, as he did when he was working on the book itself…That is kind of the spirit of the entire project.”
