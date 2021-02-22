Biden to Hold Moment of Silence as U.S. Passes 500K COVID Deaths; Fauci Predicts When ‘Normality’ Might Return: WATCH

President Joe Biden will give remarks on Monday night and hold a moment of silence as the U.S. hits a grim milestone: 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

“In the evening, the President will deliver remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 in the Cross Hall. The President, the First Lady, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown in the South Portico,” according to a press notice from the White House.”

In related news, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN State of the Union Sunday, and predicted when we might be reaching a degree of normality. Fauci said that while it’s possible we could be wearing masks into 2022, he said, “we’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.”

.@DanaBashCNN: "What does normal mean? Do you think Americans will still be wearing masks for example in 2022?"



Dr. Anthony Fauci: "You know, I think it is possible that's the case. And, again, it really depends what you mean by normality." pic.twitter.com/JQm9Cbo16O — The Recount (@therecount) February 21, 2021

On Meet the Press, he called the number of deaths “devastating.”

“If you look at what has gone on now, and we’re still not out of it, a half a million deaths. It’s terrible. It is historic. We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years since the 1918 pandemic of influenza. It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it’s true. This is a devastating pandemic, and it’s historic. People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now.”