Biden to Hold Moment of Silence as U.S. Passes 500K COVID Deaths; Fauci Predicts When ‘Normality’ Might Return: WATCH

President Joe Biden will give remarks on Monday night and hold a moment of silence as the U.S. hits a grim milestone: 500,000 lives lost to COVID-19.
“In the evening, the President will deliver remarks on the lives lost to COVID-19 in the Cross Hall. The President, the First Lady, the Vice President and the Second Gentleman hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown in the South Portico,” according to a press notice from the White House.”
In related news, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared on CNN State of the Union Sunday, and predicted when we might be reaching a degree of normality. Fauci said that while it’s possible we could be wearing masks into 2022, he said, “we’re going to have a significant degree of normality beyond the terrible burden that all of us have been through over the last year.”
On Meet the Press, he called the number of deaths “devastating.”
“If you look at what has gone on now, and we’re still not out of it, a half a million deaths. It’s terrible. It is historic. We haven’t seen anything even close to this for well over a hundred years since the 1918 pandemic of influenza. It’s something that is stunning when you look at the numbers, almost unbelievable, but it’s true. This is a devastating pandemic, and it’s historic. People will be talking about this decades and decades and decades from now.”
