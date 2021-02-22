Mexican Mariachi Band Trolls Ted Cruz’s Home as News Emerges Senator’s College Pal Joined Him on ‘Family’ Cancun Trip

Senator Ted Cruz didn’t disclose that his college buddy had also joined him on the Cancun getaway he blamed on his daughters amid the Texas power crisis.

Axios reports: “Axios has learned Cruz (R-Texas) invited David Panton, his longtime friend and former roommate at Princeton and Harvard Law, to join the family getaway. … Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, while Cruz schlepped home.”

Meanwhile, Cruz spent the weekend pretending he actually cares about Texans and tweeting photos of himself pretending.

tfw you’re sentenced to a weekend of community service https://t.co/Hj0kmU1rQl — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 21, 2021

And someone was kind enough to send a Mariachi band to his house so that he could still have his Mexican vacay.