QAnon GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene: The LGBTQ Equality Act is ‘Disgusting, Immoral, and Evil’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a congressional supporter of the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory revealed to be a Parkland and Sandy Hook truther who claimed 9/11 was an inside job and also supported executing Nancy Pelosi, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton in social media posts, launched a raging tirade on the Equality Act on Monday.

The legislation, which President Joe Biden has said he’ll work to pass in his first 100 days, was recently reintroduced in the House and Senate.

The legislation guarantees explicit, permanent protections for LGBTQ people under our nation’s existing civil rights laws, expanding the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Fair Housing Act and providing clear and equal protections under federal law for all Americans in employment, access to public spaces, housing, credit, education, jury service, and federally-funded programs. Today, in a majority of U.S. states, LGBTQ people remain at risk of being fired, evicted or denied services because of who they are.

Tweeted Greene: “The so called #EqualityAct is evil. Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn. It is a direct attack on God’s creation, He created us male and female. Our daughters will no longer have the right to privacy in their bathrooms, locker rooms, playing fields, and even TSA pat downs if a male TSA agent ‘identifies’ as a woman. Men who dress and think they are women will have rights over all real girls and women.”

“‘If you perform a mastectomy in the case of breast cancer, you will have to perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy,” Greene continued. “All in the name of equality… The act treats any refusal to offer abortion as ‘pregnancy’ discrimination.’ Doctors & Nurses will have no choice. I WILL BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!! It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this. It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.”

