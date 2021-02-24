House Oversight Panel Grills Postmaster General Louis DeJoy About Slowed Mail Service: WATCH LIVE

U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who was accused of hobbling the U.S. mail service ahead of the 2020 election, faces questions from the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday morning at 10 am ET.

FLASHBACK: Lawmakers Demand Removal of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy Over ‘Nefarious’ Efforts to ‘Aid Trump Reelection’

If you recall, DeJoy ran a donation racket for Republicans, removed mailboxes and decommissioned more than 700 postal sorting machines ahead of the U.S. election, and gave $600 million to Trump and the GOP after his job was announced.