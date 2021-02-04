Adam Schiff, JoJo Siwa, Robyn Remix, Catholic COVID Relief, Trump Helipad, Navalny Speech, Serena Williams: HOT LINKS

MAR-A-LAGO. Trump helipad to be demolished. “The town does not allow helicopters or helipads, but made an exception for Mar-a-Lago on the conditions that it be used only for business related to the executive office and that it must be removed when he left office.”

ADAM SCHIFF. Nancy Pelosi pushing Gavin Newsom to appoint him as California attorney general: “Other people in the mix reportedly include Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg (D), Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton and Rick Zbur, head of the LGBTQ rights group Equality California.”

WHO WILL FILE? Kanye West and Kim Kardashian prepping for divorce.

JOJO SIWA. The teen singer and actress talks about coming out, reveals she has a girlfriend.

FREE BRITNEY. Britney Spears social media manager speaks out about all the conspiracy theories.

FILTHY RICH. The Catholic Church collected billions in COVID aid despite not needing it: “As the pandemic began to unfold, scores of Catholic dioceses across the U.S. received aid through the Paycheck Protection Program while sitting on well over $10 billion in cash, short-term investments or other available funds, an Associated Press investigation has found. And despite the broad economic downturn, these assets have grown in many dioceses.”

COURTROOM SPEECH OF THE DAY. Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s speech before being sent to prison.

MUST WATCH: #Navalny’s speech from court.



This kind of bravery in the face of a violent regime that has already tried to murder you is inspiring.



Having survived one attempt on his life, he appears to have lost all fear, and grows stronger. pic.twitter.com/4CFiiQFCgL — James Holland (@James7Holland) February 2, 2021

LABOR PANEL. Biden ousts 10 Trump appointees: “On Tuesday, Joe Biden demanded the resignations of all 10 of Donald Trump’s appointees to the Federal Service Impasses Panel, a powerful labor relations board, in a major victory for federal unions. Eight members resigned, and two were fired after refusing to step down. “

VIRGINIA. Senate votes to abolish death penalty. “All 21 Senate Democrats voted for the ban after nearly two hours of sometimes emotional debate, with 17 Republicans opposed and one abstaining. Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax), who sponsored the abolition bill, said an estimated 1 in 10 people sentenced to death nationally had been wrongly convicted.”

HOME TOUR OF THE DAY. Serena Williams.

TEASER OF THE DAY. Dealer.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Pele.

OLDER GAYS TRY SOMETHING OF THE DAY. Podcasting.

REMIX OF THE DAY. Röyksopp & Robyn – “Monument” (Olof Dreijer Remix).

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Diego Arnary.