Meghan McCain Wants Biden to Replace Anthony Fauci with ‘Someone Who Does Understand Science’ Because He Hasn’t Said When She Can Get the COVID Vaccine: WATCH

Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, wants President Joe Biden to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci because he hasn’t said when she can get the vaccine.

Said McCain in a petulant rant: “The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of The View, don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I can get it. If you call me at 3:00 in the morning, I will go any place at any time to get it.”

“I want to be responsible and obviously, wait my turn, but this rollout has been a disaster, and I understand President Trump can take much of the blame,” McCain continued “Now we’re in the Biden administration, and I would look for something to look forward to, and to hope for because if getting the vaccine means that just nothing changes and we have to wait another few years till everyone gets it, there’s already a lot of people not getting it. We’re already having a messaging problem getting people to take this vaccine. So, I’m over Dr. Fauci.”

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”