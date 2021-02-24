‘Mayor Pete’ Documentary Picked Up by Amazon Studios

A documentary about the political rise of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, directed by Jesse Moss, has been picked up by Amazon Studios.

Variety reports: “Mayor Pete, directed by Jesse Moss, the co-director of last year’s Boys State and director of the 2014’s The Overnighters, will take the audience inside Buttigieg’s quest to be the first openly gay president in United States history. Mayor Pete will show Buttigieg at home in Indiana with his husband, Chasten, and go inside the campaign’s early days as well as Buttigieg’s historic, contested victory in the Iowa caucuses.”