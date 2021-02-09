Pete Buttigieg Isolating After Possible COVID Exposure, Says CDC is Exploring Options on Testing Before Domestic Travel: WATCH

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is isolating due to possible exposure to COVID-19 after a security agent in his detail tested positive. Buttigieg spoke to CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday and said he had so far tested negative.

Asked if Americans would need to have COVID testing before domestic travel amid reports that the CDC is having those discussions with the Biden administration, Buttigieg replied, “the CDC is looking at all its options.”

Asked if he supported the idea of proof of vaccination before domestic travel, Buttigieg said that “that is not a step that has been taken” and said the CDC was leading the process on that issue. Buttigieg said the priority now was just to get all Americans vaccinated.