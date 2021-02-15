Claudia Conway Gets Hollywood Ticket on ‘American Idol’ as Kellyanne and George Show Their Support: WATCH

Claudia Conway, the daughter of former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and Lincoln Project co-founder George Conway, stepped in front of the judges on Sunday night’s American Idol to audition her vocal chops.

Conway sang Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain” and Adele’s “When We Were Young” amid pep talks from her parents and the judges.

Judge Katy Perry confirmed in November that Claudia had auditioned for the show, as did Kellyanne, who released a statement: “Claudia and her siblings are taught to be independent self-starters and free thinkers who dream big and aim high. She sets goals and works toward them. Of course, American Idol is next level! We are proud of Claudia for entering the arena and sharing her beautiful voice and inspirational message about mental health with others.”

Claudia and Kellyanne’s contentious relationship has played out on the video sharing platform TikTok and Twitter in recent weeks, where the teen has alleged physical and verbal abuse by her mother and Kellyanne is alleged to have posted a topless photo of her daughter.

