WATCH: Fauci Faces Nation, Warns on Variants, Travel; PLUS, Marc Jacobs’ Jab Style. Study Finds Fox Viewers Follow Fauci

Fauci Faces Nation: Warns U.S. Following Europe with Plateau and Spikes From Premature Openings in Cities, Travel. Also talks WHO, kids [CBS Face the Nation]

Full Video of Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden this morning with Margaret Brennan.

‘Premature’ easing of Covid curbs boosts US cases, Fauci says

'Premature' easing of Covid curbs boosts US cases, Fauci says

Washington (AFP) – A recent plateau in new Covid infections in the United States was likely linked to the "premature" easing of anti-virus efforts in some places, top pandemic advisor Anthony Fauci said Sunday. While the emergence of coronavirus variants is part of the problem, so are states that are "pulling back on the mitigation" too soon, he told CBS's "Face the Nation." When case numbers begin to plateau, he said, "you're really in danger of a surge coming up." "We've seen that in our own country, and that's exactly what's happened in Europe in several of the countries in the European Union."

Watching Anthony Fauci on Fox News makes people more willing to engage in pandemic reducing behaviors, study finds

Watching Anthony Fauci on Fox News makes people more willing to engage in pandemic reducing behaviors, study finds

How warmly or coldly people feel toward scientists is associated with their compliance with measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to new research published in the Journal of Applied Social Psychology. The study also found evidence that medical experts such as Anthony Fauci can help motivate people to maintain social distance from others and use disinfectant products amid the pandemic. Many scientists became recognizable public figures following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and the researchers behind the current study were interested in learning more about the impact of these figures.

