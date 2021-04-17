UPDATES: Colton Underwood is Single; Gay Documentary for Netflix, Family, Are His Priorities ‘Rather Than Focus On A Relationship’; Cassie Speaks: DEEP LINKS

BANG Showbiz
Colton Underwood has no immediate plans to date after coming out as gay.
The former ‘Bachelor’ star recently opened up about his sexuality on ‘Good Morning America’ but even though he is now out and proud, Colton is single right now and has no plans to change this in the near future.
A source told TMZ: “Colton isn’t dating anyone now and wasn’t dating anyone before he made his big announcement this week on ‘GMA’.”
Colton, 29, is currently filming a Netflix reality show about his life as a gay man but also wants to spend quality time with his family in Denver rather than focus on a relationship just now.
Meanwhile, Colton’s ex, Cassie Randolph, 25 – who he met during his season on ‘The Bachelor’ – has broken her silence after his revelation about his sexuality.
Cassie – who recently jetted to the island of Cozumel in Mexico for a getaway – wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone for the kind comments and messages.”
She also revealed she is taking a week off from posting on her YouTube channel.
After their split, Cassie filed court documents accusing Colton of stalking her, harassing her and planting a tracking device in her car.
Cassie later dropped the restraining order and Colton did not directly address the controversy in his ‘GMA’ interview but admitted that he had made mistakes.
He said: “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.
“I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”
