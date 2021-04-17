Towleroad Gay News

Gay Blog Towleroad: More than gay news | gay men

UPDATES: Colton Underwood is Single; Gay Documentary for Netflix, Family, Are His Priorities ‘Rather Than Focus On A Relationship’; Cassie Speaks: DEEP LINKS

by Leave a Comment

 
Published by
BANG Showbiz
 
Colton Underwood is Single Gay Documentary on NetFlix

Colton Underwood has no immediate plans to date after coming out as gay.

The former ‘Bachelor’ star recently opened up about his sexuality on ‘Good Morning America’ but even though he is now out and proud, Colton is single right now and has no plans to change this in the near future.

A source told TMZ: “Colton isn’t dating anyone now and wasn’t dating anyone before he made his big announcement this week on ‘GMA’.”

Colton, 29, is currently filming a Netflix reality show about his life as a gay man but also wants to spend quality time with his family in Denver rather than focus on a relationship just now.

Meanwhile, Colton’s ex, Cassie Randolph, 25 – who he met during his season on ‘The Bachelor’ – has broken her silence after his revelation about his sexuality.

Cassie – who recently jetted to the island of Cozumel in Mexico for a getaway – wrote on Instagram: “Thank you to everyone for the kind comments and messages.”

She also revealed she is taking a week off from posting on her YouTube channel.

After their split, Cassie filed court documents accusing Colton of stalking her, harassing her and planting a tracking device in her car.

Cassie later dropped the restraining order and Colton did not directly address the controversy in his ‘GMA’ interview but admitted that he had made mistakes.

He said: “I would just say that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart.

“I’m sorry for any pain and emotional stress I caused. I wish that it wouldn’t have happened the way that it did. I wish that I had been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.”

Colton Underwood is Single. Gay Documentary on Netflix, Previously on Towleroad

Brett Kavanaugh, Cory Booker, Colton Underwood, Dua Lipa Electricity, Trump Inauguration, John Millman, Mirror Fitness, John Kerry: HOT LINKS
The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood Says He Tested Positive for Coronavirus: WATCH
‘Bachelor’ Star Colton Underwood Thought He Might Be Gay After Being Bullied as a Kid
Big Colton Underwood Gay Roundup. Bachelor Fans See Plot Twist, Send Cautious Congrats Or Serious Questions at Former NFL, Bachelor Star
Embed from Getty Images

Updates and History from Partners Related to: “Colton Underwood is Single. Gay Documentary”

Lucy Hale Praises Colton Underwood for Coming Out, 9 Months After Their Alleged Fling

Cassie Randolph Breaks Silence After Ex-Boyfriend Colton Underwood’s Coming Out

Colton Underwood! Octavia Spencer & Melissa McCarthy! Bowen Yang! The WOW Report for Radio Andy!

Lance Bass Explains Why Colton Underwood Will Face Backlash from Gay Community

Did Colton Tell Cassie? + Woke Pat Robertson Alert + Trans Opera Star + MORE! — 6-PACK

New Reality Show! Privileged white gay guides another through hardship of being pretty

Colton Underwood Reacts to Viral ‘Bachelor’ Clip of Billy Eichner Suggesting He’s the ‘First Gay Bachelor’

Colton Underwood’s Coming Out Reportedly Sparks Talks of a Gay Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Among Producers

Cassie Randolph was not informed of Colton Underwood’s coming out ahead of time

Colton Underwood apologized to the ex he terrorized & he’s already got a Netflix show

Colton Underwood Is Already Filming A Netflix Reality Show

The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Calls Out Colton Underwood for Trying to ‘Monetize’ Their Breakup

Colton Underwood Deletes All of His Instagram Posts

Colton Underwood Makes Joke About ‘Bachelor’ Breakups & Fans Say ‘Too Soon’

Cassie Randolph & Colton Underwood Announce Split After Two Years Together: ‘This Is One Of The Hardest Things’

Cassie Randolph Clarifies What Did Not Contribute to Colton Underwood Breakup

Lucy Hale Says She Feels ‘More Single Than Ever’ Amid Colton Underwood Dating Rumors

The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Unfollow Each Other on Instagram

The Bachelor’s Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Ex Colton Underwood

Cassie Randolph Claims Ex Colton Underwood Placed A Tracking Device On Her Car in Restraining Order Paperwork

Colton Underwood Was ‘Completely Blindsided’ By Cassie Randolph’s Restraining Order

Cassie Randolph ‘was just terrified’ of Colton Underwood’s stalking & harassment

Recent Posts

×