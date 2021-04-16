Get Into The Groove with a ‘Best Of Shep Pettibone’ Mega Mastermix from Peace Bisquit

Best of Shep Pettibone Mastermix

DJ Bill Coleman, a Towleroad contributor who has worked with a who’s who’s of artists defining the last four decades (check out his bio) shares what he is calling his “pet pandemic project, “My 2020 thesis made with love. He’s remixed the attached mega-mastermix of the work by a man who literally defined “mastermixes” as a dj on New York’s KISS FM.

Shep Pettibone produced just about every major artist of the time while spinning in clubs, producing for label, and is part of the reason it was the moment everyone started “knowing” who the DJ was and wanting to “know” the dj, a sure route to skip lines and be among the coolest.

This Pettibone mix from Coleman’s and his company Peace Bisquit is a massive mix of hits, and classics, and classics that were mixed different, includes Janet, Madonna, George Michael, Phyllis Nelson, Depeche Mode, The B-52’s, The Salsoul Orchestra, Cathy Dennis and Blondie along with some deep cuts you may have missed the first go round from Prince, Pia Zadora, Belinda Carlisle, Elton John, Jane Child, Shakespear’s Sister and others!