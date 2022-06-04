Diagnosis Or Ditching? Prince Andrew’s Absence At Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Fuels Theories After COVID-19 Claims

ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

A spokesperson for embattled Prince Andrew announced he would be missing the Queen‘s Platinum Jubilee celebrations after testing positive for COVID-19, but royal fans aren’t convinced.

Some speculate it is a convenient cover-up to avoid a public appearance in the wake of his military and royal titles being stripped following sexual assault allegations.

“After undertaking a routine test, the duke has tested positive for COVID and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” the statement on Thursday read, leading many Twitter users to speak out about the sudden change-up.

“The institution knew it would be terrible PR to have him there, but for him to choose not to go would seem like an admission of guilt,” one person speculated.

“This is clearly coordinated,” another theorized.

A third tweeted, “I just really wish we could have seen the look on #PrinceAndrew’s face when he was told that to save the, ‘firm,’ he was going to test positive for COVID so as not to be seen during the #PlatinumJubilee.”

On Wednesday, he was spotted riding a horse on the Royal Estate in Windsor. The following day, however, he did not appear at their Trooping the Colour event.

Many of the royal family members gathered today in honor of Elizabeth’s 70 years on the throne, celebrating with “bible readings, prayers and congregational hymns, to recognize and give thanks for The Queen’s reign, faith and lifetime of service.”

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday evening that Elizabeth had “greatly enjoyed” the jubilee’s opening events and made the decision to miss Friday’s service “with great reluctance.”

A National Service of Thanksgiving is being held at St. Paul’s Cathedral for the occasion.

Andrew has been avoiding the spotlight for the most part after Virginia Giuffre, who was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, accused him of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Amid the bombshell claims, Andrew’s lawyers said the duke “unequivocally denies Giuffre’s false allegations against him.”

Although he never faced criminal charges, the two parties later agreed to an out-of-court settlement, which was reportedly around $12 million.