DeSantis targets unions, school boards with ‘Teachers Bill of Rights’

Published by

Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a series of proposals Monday aimed at school boards and teachers unions, the latest salvo in his battles over education policy in the state. DeSantis unveiled what he called a “Teachers Bill of Rights” at an event in Jacksonville that would give teachers the go-ahead to oppose their school boards if they believed their policies were against state law. He also proposed banning teachers unions from automatically deducting dues from paychecks, imposing stricter term limits on school board members and changing the state constitution to allow school board …

Read More