Ron DeSantis pushing to ban COVID-19 protection measures as cases and deaths rise

Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is proposing legislation to ban all COVID-19 protection requirements in the state of Florida, even in private businesses, despite the state having far higher than average per-capita case and death rates. Florida ranks eighth in total coronavirus cases per capita and thirteenth in total coronavirus deaths per capita. DeSantis calls his state a “refuge of sanity” in a press release announcing his anti-protection proposals. The legislation DeSantis is urging would “prohibit vaccine and mask requirements in schools, masking requirements at businesses, and…

