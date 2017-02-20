Boxer Yusaf Mack Beats Down Homophobic Twitter Troll at Barber Shop: WATCH

Boxer Yusaf Mack spotted a Twitter troll who had been harassing him for being gay while the troll’s head was in a sink at the LA Clippers barber shop in Philadelphia over the weekend. Mack decided to physically punish the troll in front of customers and employees, according to TMZ:

Mack tells us he got sick and tired of the online harassment and decided to confront the guy face-to-face. Mack is unapologetic and says the guy got what he deserved.

We also reached out to the victim who didn’t want to talk … but has since issued several homophobic statements on his Facebook page, including:

“I rather have a video of some beating me up then a video of someone seeing me take a d*** up my a** any day.”

The man says he will retaliate against Mack … “Me and him gonna fight again.”

Watch:

Mack was the center of much media attention after appearing in a gay adult film and claiming he was drugged into it by the film’s producers. After the film’s producers fired back at Mack, Mack confirmed that he had willingly agreed to do the gay film and that he was bisexual. Mack then came out as gay.