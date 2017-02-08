Towleroad

Ted Cruz Congratulated a Woman Suffering from MS at Last Night’s Health Care Debate: WATCH

by Andy Towle
February 8, 2017 | 9:06am

Ted Cruz congratulates

At the Ted Cruz vs Bernie Sanders health care debate on CNN last night, Cruz congratulated a woman suffering from Multiple Sclerosis.

Page Six reports:

While answering her question, the Texas senator congratulated her not once, but twice.

“Thank you for sharing your story and congratulations on dealing with MS,” Cruz said. “It’s a terrible disease and congratulations on your struggles dealing with it.”

The awkward exchange prompted social media to explode.

“I don’t know a single person with a chronic illness who wants to be congratulated for living with it,” wrote user Sarah Jones.

“Congratulations Ted Cruz on your struggle with being a human being,” tweeted another user.

Or how bout, good luck on dealing with the health care program Republicans want to shaft you with?

Here’s the full debate:

And here’s the debate in 90 seconds:

