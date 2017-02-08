Ted Cruz Congratulated a Woman Suffering from MS at Last Night’s Health Care Debate: WATCH

At the Ted Cruz vs Bernie Sanders health care debate on CNN last night, Cruz congratulated a woman suffering from Multiple Sclerosis.
Ted Cruz is so awkward he just congratulated a woman on her struggles with MS pic.twitter.com/aIGPS2PioQ
— Jason Damiano (@JDonsports) February 8, 2017
While answering her question, the Texas senator congratulated her not once, but twice.
“Thank you for sharing your story and congratulations on dealing with MS,” Cruz said. “It’s a terrible disease and congratulations on your struggles dealing with it.”
The awkward exchange prompted social media to explode.
“I don’t know a single person with a chronic illness who wants to be congratulated for living with it,” wrote user Sarah Jones.
“Congratulations Ted Cruz on your struggle with being a human being,” tweeted another user.
Or how bout, good luck on dealing with the health care program Republicans want to shaft you with?
Here’s the full debate:
And here’s the debate in 90 seconds: