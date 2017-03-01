Basketball Star Amar’e Stoudemire: ‘I’d ‘Shower Across the Street’ if I Had a Gay Teammate – VIDEO

Live-Action ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Will Make History with Disney’s First ‘Exclusively Gay Moment’

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire who is now playing professionally for the Israeli team Hapoel Jerusalem, was asked, as were other members of his team, if he would have a problem with a gay teammate.

The question was posed by an Israeli website.

You may recall that as a player for the Knicks in 2012, Stoudemire was fined $50,000 for calling a fan “fag” over Twitter.

Stoudemire’s response to having a gay teammate?

“I’m going to shower across the street, make sure my change of clothes are around the corner. And I’m going to drive [and] take a different route to the gym.”

When asked if he was joking, Stoudemire replied: “I mean, there’s always a truth within a joke.”

Watch:

Stoudemire issued an apology in 2012 when fined for the “fag” remark:

“I am a huge supporter of civil rights for all people. I am disappointed in myself for my statement to a fan. I should have known better and there is no excuse.”

Is there any excuse in 2017?