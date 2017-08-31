End-Times Pastor Rick Wiles: Hurricane Harvey is Punishment for LGBT Sexual Perversion: LISTEN

Robert Mueller Appears to Be Making Moves to Limit Trump’s Pardon Power in Russia Probe: WATCH

NEW MUSIC: Fifth Harmony, Tegan and Sara/Matthew Dear, The War on Drugs, Beck, Morrissey

End times satan-obsessed shock jock Rick Wiles has jumped on the resurrected compassion-free hate train by claiming that Hurricane Harvey is god’s punishment for Houston’s “affinity for the sexual perversion movement.”

Speaking on his TruNews radio show, Wiles – who once suggested that ebola could be the perfect solution to the “problem” of homosexuality – said that Houston has boasted of “its allegiance, its dedication, its devotion to the homosexual/lesbian agenda.”

Delighting in the suffering of his fellow Americans, the asshole boasted that those pushing said agenda in one of “the top-tier, most gay-friendly cities in America” are now “underwater.”

“How’s it working out for them right now?” he asked. “Here’s a city that has boasted of its LGBT devotion, it’s affinity for the sexual perversion movement in America.”

Listen via Right Wing Watch below.